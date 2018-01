Garcia-Lipinets Ticket Alert

Tickets will be on sale Friday for the world title showdown between unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia and undefeated junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets that takes place on Saturday, March 10 live on SHOWTIME from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio and presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Fans who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled event at the Alamodome on February 10 will have a 34-hour early access window beginning today at 12 p.m. CT until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. CT to purchase their new seats.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, are priced at $250, $150, $75, $50 and $20 and go on sale for the public on Friday at Ticketmaster.