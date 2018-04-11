Showtime greasing wheels for Wilder-Joshua

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Showtime boxing boss Steve Espinoza has offered to help negotiate a much-anticipated unification showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

”We have a vested interest in both guys, and feel attached to each. If we can help mediate, we will. We have offered that. We are a key element of the negotiation,” Espinoza told Sky Sports. “If we can grease the wheels, in terms of getting the deal done attractively to everyone, then we will do our best. I have no doubt that this fight will happen. It could be the next fight, the second fight, or in the spring of 2019. I don’t think we’ll see a drawn-out negotiation because I see two fighters anxious to stage a worldwide mega-fight.”