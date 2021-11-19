The difference in size is apparent as undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu face off on the final day of the 59th WBC Convention in Mexico City. They are expected to collide next year.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Totally Ridiculous!! Bet he wouldn’t go after Usyk if he was still cruiser champ!!!! This cat will make a career payday to take a dive
Might want to find something else to do in May Canelo. That doesn’t look very healthy.