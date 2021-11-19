Shot of the Day The difference in size is apparent as undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu face off on the final day of the 59th WBC Convention in Mexico City. They are expected to collide next year. Christy Martin Promotions open media workout Results from Rochester, NY

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

