An open workout was held in at Beast Boxing in Myrtle Beach, SC, in anticipation of tomorrow night’s ‘Mayhem In Myrtle 4’ boxing show at Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark, presented by Christy Martin Promotions.

In attendance were several of the fighters participating, including undefeated super featherweight fighting Benigno ‘Benny’ Aguilar (6-0, 3 KOs); lightweight Brandon Idrogo (4-1, 4 KOs), female fighter Destiny ‘Too Sweet’ Jones (1-0), USA #1 super heavyweight amateur turning professional on the show Fernely Feliz Jr. and the promoter herself, Christy Salters Martin, the now-retired female boxing superstar and now star of Netflix’s Untold: Deal with the Devil. Also in attendance was brand-new UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, who corners Feliz. Teixeira will also be attending Saturday’s fights.