By Bob Caico

Professional boxing returned to Rochester, NY on Thursday night albeit only two matches that were contested. The first half of the program put together by Pretty Girl Promotions featured seven competitive amateur contests that the fans enjoyed enthusiastically. The second part of the show had two undefeated professional fighters going against very competitive opposition.

Bantamweight Mikiah Kreps of Niagara Falls,NY improved to 2-0 with a unanimous shutout 4-round decision. Her opponent Brittany Sims of Salem, Oregon came to fight but didn’t have enough against the former #1 amateur. Kreps was in control the full four rounds using her boxing acumen to get the impressive decision. Sims’ record slides to 1-2.

The main event four-round contest featured Francisco Vazquez Irizarry of Ponce, PR against Marc Misiura of Scranton, PA. The lightweights put on an entertaining bout that ended in a draw with scores of 38-38 from the three judges. The first round Irizarry looked like he would have an easy time over Misiura with his boxing ability over the sometimes sloppy opponent. The second round though he was caught with a big right hand from Misiura that staggered him to the ropes. A clumsy follow up caused both fighters to get tangled up and Irizarry fell to the canvas that was ruled a no knockdown. The two battled closely the last two rounds and a draw seemed just. Irizarry improved to 5-0-1 (2 KOs) while Misiura drops to 2-2-1 (1 KO).