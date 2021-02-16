Janelson Bocachica 146.5 vs. Mark Reyes Jr. 147
Vladimir Shishkin 169 vs. Sena Agbeko 168.75
Alejandro Guerrero 135 vs. Abraham Montoya 135
George Aries 227.5 vs. Joel Caudle 246
Timur Ketefuv 161.5 vs. Fernando Faries 164.5
Note: The previously announced middleweight matchup between Timur Kerefov (9-0, 4 KOs) and Argenis Espana (15-1, 14 KOs) will no longer take place. Kerefov will now face Fernando Farias (10-0-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight non-televised scrap.
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: Showtime