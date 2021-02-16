ShoBox Weights

Janelson Bocachica 146.5 vs. Mark Reyes Jr. 147

Vladimir Shishkin 169 vs. Sena Agbeko 168.75

Alejandro Guerrero 135 vs. Abraham Montoya 135 George Aries 227.5 vs. Joel Caudle 246

Timur Ketefuv 161.5 vs. Fernando Faries 164.5 Note: The previously announced middleweight matchup between Timur Kerefov (9-0, 4 KOs) and Argenis Espana (15-1, 14 KOs) will no longer take place. Kerefov will now face Fernando Farias (10-0-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight non-televised scrap. Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: Showtime Anthony Dirrell: I’m going to make a statement

