Two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) takes on Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (15-2, 6 KO) in a 12-round WBC super middleweight world title eliminator to headline FOX PBC Fight Night live on Saturday, February 27 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“I feel great, camp has been great and it feels good to get back in the ring with everything that’s been going on in the world,” said Dirrell. “Kyrone Davis has fought some good guys but with me being me, he’s biting off a little more than he chew. Fans can look forward to a knockout on February 27. I’m not playing, I’m going to make a statement.”

The show also features two teenage prospects as 19-year-old welterweight rising star Jesus Ramos (14-0, 13 KOs) battles Jesus Bojorquez (24-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round co-feature and 18-year-old exciting prospect Vito Mielnicki, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) squares off against Noe Lopez (10-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight match to open the broadcast.