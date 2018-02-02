ShoBox: Ellis-Younan ends in draw

By Bill Green at ringside

In a clash between undefeated super middleweight prospects, Ronald Ellis (14-0-2, 10 KOs) and Junior Younan (13-0-1, 9 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Friday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. It was a close fight with some good exchanges. Scores were 96-94 Ellis, 96-94 Younan, 95-95.



Unbeaten lightweight Thomas Mattice (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over two-time ShoBox winner Rolando Chinea (15-2-1, 6 KOs). Chinea built up a big lead, but Mattice turned the tables in round seven with a big shot, then got the stoppage with a barrage of unanswered punches culminating with a knockdown. Time was 1:31.

Undefeated super lightweight Montana Love (9-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round majority decision over Philadelphia prospect Sam Teah (12-2-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 78-74, 76-76. Love was originally scheduled to fight on a non-televised undercard bout, but he stepped in for Wellington Romero, who was forced to withdraw on Monday with a back injury.