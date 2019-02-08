New England’s newest promotional company, Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP), held a press conference Thursday to formally announce the presentation of its inaugural event on March 15 at The Palladium in Worcester, MA. Five of the eight fights pit N.E. vs. N.E. fighters.



Local fan favorite Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (11-1-2, 8 KOs) will face an opponent to be determined in the six-round main event for the vacant New England middleweight title.

In the co-featured event, undefeated light heavyweight Angel Camacho, Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring versus Taronze Washington (17-26, 9 KOs). Aiso, junior welterweight Agustine Mauras (6-4-3, 3 KOs) throws-down with Oscar Bonilla (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a pair of six-rounders.