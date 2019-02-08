Fightnews.com contributor and former champion professional welterweight Paul Nasari will be honored at the Hall Of Fame Dinner at the Pullman hotel in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on March 2nd when he will receive the Gus Mercurio Memorial award for services to boxing.



Paul began boxing as an amateur during the 1980s and as a professional in the 1990s defeated Aussie Hall of Famer Tony “Mad Dog” Miller and dropping a close twelve round decision to Scott Brouer in a Australian lightweight title bout. Paul also boxed internationally in the Philippines where he headlined a Manila promotion and on the undercard future great Manny Pacquiao was featured.

Nasari would become a promoter in 2008 and has been active for the past eleven years having promoted two of Australia’s current biggest stars Bilal Akkawy and George Kambosos who are chief sparring partners to Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao, and are now on the brink of challenging for world championship bouts.

The Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame Salutes Paul Nasari for his services to boxing for 30 years.