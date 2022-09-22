WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his bout against Robson Conceicao at Thursday’s weigh-in in Newark, New Jersey. Steven scaled in at 131.6 pounds and chose not to attempt to lose the 1.6 pounds of excess weight in the time alotted. Conceicao weighed 129.6.
The ESPN-televised bout will go on as scheduled. Conceicao will claim both belts if victorious, otherwise the titles will remain vacant.
“I gave it my all,” stated Stevenson on social media. “I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight…it’s showtime. I’m locked in regardless. See y’all soon.”
He struggled When fought valdez
Shakur was welter at the fight moment with valdez
Rookie mistake.
Id like to agree with ya on this cuz i like the kid BUT hes no rookie on the scales. Either lazyness or jus plain out grew this weight. Time to move up
Huge mistake, now I will be rooting for Conceicao …
Just another Weight Bully. Go to 135 and run around the ring against the top 5. We’ll see.
He took Stevenson’s old belt at featherweight, I’m guessing Navarrete is about to do it again at superfeather. Valdez will probably snag one up as well.
This was his last fight at 130 anyway because he’s a very big guy for this weight division.
He didn’t kill himself trying to make the weight and avoiding paying the sanction fees for two titles for a division he’ll no longer be campaigning at.
The odds makers gives this guy Conceicao no shot. Another easy fight. Blah
fat bastard
Canci is gon’ get the beating of his life! Shakur via brutal k.o. In the 5th!