WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his bout against Robson Conceicao at Thursday’s weigh-in in Newark, New Jersey. Steven scaled in at 131.6 pounds and chose not to attempt to lose the 1.6 pounds of excess weight in the time alotted. Conceicao weighed 129.6.

The ESPN-televised bout will go on as scheduled. Conceicao will claim both belts if victorious, otherwise the titles will remain vacant.

“I gave it my all,” stated Stevenson on social media. “I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight…it’s showtime. I’m locked in regardless. See y’all soon.”