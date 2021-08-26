August 26, 2021
Boxing News

Serrano promete robarse el protagonismo

Sho Paul Woodley Ppv Cleveland Workout Westcott 43
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

La campeona mundial de peso pluma del CMB / OMB, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano: “Jake Paul es el evento principal, pero no es la atracción principal. Me aseguraré de robarle el centro de atención y de atraer a la gente a disfrutar del boxeo femenino y a entender que las mujeres pueden pelear y montar espectáculos, y demostrar que nos merecemos esta oportunidad “.

Ugas feliz de darle una revancha a Pacquiao

>