Serrano lesionada y la revancha con Taylor es pospuesta Debido a una lesión no revelada sufrida por Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing y Most Valuable Promotions han anunciado que la pelea Taylor-Serrano II del 20 de mayo en Dublín no se llevará a cabo según lo planeado. Los equipos están en conversaciones para encontrar una fecha revisada para la pelea. Más detalles seguirán a su debido tiempo.

