By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) battered the gritty Heather “The Heat” Hardy (24-3, 4 KOs) for ten rounds to win a unanimous decision and retain her titles at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, as the co-main event to Paul-Diaz.

The multi-divisional world champ, Serrano, was on point all night with her stiff jab, left and right hooks to the head and body as Hardy had no answer. Serrano punished the game but outmatched Hardy all ten rounds. Hardy did all she could to counter and hung in the pocket to score her own shots to the head and body from time to time, but not enough to slow down the superior Serrano.

Midway through the ten rounder, Hardy was a bloody mess with both eyes swollen. In round nine, referee Laurence Cole called a brief halt for a ringside physician visit, but the fight continued. Serrano did her best to put away Hardy up until the final bell as she landed some of her biggest shots in the final 20 seconds. The scores read 99-91 and 100-90 twice.

Serrano has won 9 world titles and is a 7-division world champ and an all tine great in woman’s boxing. She battled Hardy in 2019 for her featherweight title and Serrano repaid her for a shot at her belts tonight in a sign of gratitude.

With her win against Hardy, Serrano is gearing up for the highly anticipated rematch against Katie Taylor who she lost a hotly contested split decision on April 30, 2022, at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor is also hoping to avenge her only loss to super lightweight champ Chantelle Cameron that occurred in May of this year. They are set for a rematch Nov. 25.