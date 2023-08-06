By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
Undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) battered the gritty Heather “The Heat” Hardy (24-3, 4 KOs) for ten rounds to win a unanimous decision and retain her titles at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, as the co-main event to Paul-Diaz.
The multi-divisional world champ, Serrano, was on point all night with her stiff jab, left and right hooks to the head and body as Hardy had no answer. Serrano punished the game but outmatched Hardy all ten rounds. Hardy did all she could to counter and hung in the pocket to score her own shots to the head and body from time to time, but not enough to slow down the superior Serrano.
Midway through the ten rounder, Hardy was a bloody mess with both eyes swollen. In round nine, referee Laurence Cole called a brief halt for a ringside physician visit, but the fight continued. Serrano did her best to put away Hardy up until the final bell as she landed some of her biggest shots in the final 20 seconds. The scores read 99-91 and 100-90 twice.
Serrano has won 9 world titles and is a 7-division world champ and an all tine great in woman’s boxing. She battled Hardy in 2019 for her featherweight title and Serrano repaid her for a shot at her belts tonight in a sign of gratitude.
With her win against Hardy, Serrano is gearing up for the highly anticipated rematch against Katie Taylor who she lost a hotly contested split decision on April 30, 2022, at Madison Square Garden.
Taylor is also hoping to avenge her only loss to super lightweight champ Chantelle Cameron that occurred in May of this year. They are set for a rematch Nov. 25.
She said she came back to make one last run and to make some good money so I hope they paid Heather Hardy well and she got her shot and an undisputed championship, but I hope that this is the end of her career, at least against world class opposition. She’s had a fine career and has nothing left to prove imo.
It hurt to watch this fight.
Think Heather’s corner could have stopped the fight. Heather took way too many punches from the start. There was nothing that indicated that she somehow would be able to turn the fight around or to get in a lucky punch.
Don’t understand how Heather even managed to get through those ten rounds.
And about Amanda vs Katie 2. I don’t know if I’m looking forward to that fight.
It feels like the ball is slowly rolling in the wrong direction for Katie as well. She also takes too many punches at times. First she has to face the not so small problem Chantelle. To then go up against a relentless Amanda in another tough fight. Can Katie make it mentally, physically and health-wise?
It will be exciting to continue to follow Amanda during the years she has left in the ring. Maybe Amanda vs Chantelle is too much to ask for. There is, after all, a difference in size and as women’s boxing has improved over time, it is starting to become a decisive factor.
Katie just turned 37 a few weeks ago, Zockerbit. Between her professional career, amateurs and I think she used to be a really good soccer player, she’s got a lot of miles on those tires. She most certainly is slowing down and she should be. THE fight for Serrano is Alycia Baumgardner, but I don’t think she REALLY wants that one and, in my opinion, Baumgardner would be to her what Cameron was/is to Taylor – bigger, stronger and younger.