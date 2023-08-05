By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Super middleweight star Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (13-0, 11 KOs) out of Paterson, NJ battered the tough Olivia Curry (7-2, 2 KOs), from Chicago over ten rounds to win a unanimous decision.

Green is ranked #1 across the board by all four sanctioning bodies and would like a crack at undisputed champ Savannah Marshall but had to get by Curry first, who was on a 5-fight winning streak of her own coming into the fight.

Green showed her power early as she snapped back the head of Curry in round two. Curry stayed in the pocket with Green and had some success of her own inside. Green scored with a double uppercut in round five as Curry bounced back in round six with hard shots of her own on the inside. Green, though, dug to the body and quickly took over the round. From round seven through ten, Green was in control and landed to both the head and body while Curry countered back but could not back up the powerful Green. Green scored a one-sided unanimous decision that read 99-91, 100-90 and 100-89.

Green is signed to Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and now waits for an opportunity to fight Savannah Marshall for undisputed at super middleweight.

* * *

Welterweight Alan Sanchez (23-5-1, 10 KOs) from Fairfield, CA, went all eight rounds to win a tight but unanimous decision against Angel Beltran Villa (17-2, 10 KOs) out of Mexicali, Baja, CA.

Beltran was the aggressor early on as Sanchez was happy to counter. In round three, Beltran landed a hard left hand while Sanchez was focused on the body. Sanchez got warned for a low blow in the round. By round four, Sanchez came forward and landed hard shots to the head and body. Beltran soon had a cut in the corner of his left eye that bled throughout. Sanchez landed a massive uppercut in round six and in round eight Sanchez, again, landed the bigger blows in an entertaining exchange to close the fight to the delight of the packed crowd. The judges scored it 77-75, 78-74 and 79-73 for Sanchez.

* * *

Super middleweight Kevin Newman II (15-3-1, 9 KOs) out of Vegas, outboxed Quilisto Madera (14-4, 9 KOs) over eight physical rounds to score a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 80-71, 79-72 twice.

Madera, fighting under Nate Diaz, Real Fight banner, went right after the Roy Jones Jr. trainer Newman and did his best to bully the skillful Newman. Madera was warned by the referee in round three for hitting Newman from behind. Newman got his rhythm in round four with an effective jab that kept Madera at bay. By round five, Newman was walking down Madera and let his hands go.

In round seven, Madera once again hit Newman from behind and was finally deducted a point after several other warnings throughout the fight. Newman and Madera exchanged big shots in round seven and eight. Newman clearly outclassed Madera most of the fight and got the hard-earned win.

* * *

Welterweights Jose Aguayo (1-1) fighting out of San Ramon, CA, and Noel Cavazos (2-2) from Ventura, CA went toe-to-toe over four competitive rounds. Aguayo squeaked out a majority decision by the scores of 39-37 twice and 38-38. Aguayo earned his first pro win with the victory.

* * *

In the opening bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, for the big Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz showdown, lightweight Luciano Ramos (2-3) out of Buenos Aires, Argentina, beat Cee Jay Hamilton (0-1) from Hartwell, GA, who was making his pro debut, via unanimous decision. Ramos landed overhand rights and uppercuts to win going away. The scores read 40-36 twice, 39-37.