Declaración de la OMB: Re: Andrade/Parker – Tenga en cuenta que debido a los efectos del huracán Fiona en Puerto Rico, la licitación de la bolsa programada para hoy en las oficinas de la OMB ha sido pospuesta. La nueva fecha para la subasta será el martes 27 de septiembre de 2022 a las 12:00 p. m. (mediodía) AST en las Oficinas de la OMB en Puerto Rico.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.