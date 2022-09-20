September 20, 2022
Boxing News

Se pospone subasta de Andrade-Parker

Declaración de la OMB: Re: Andrade/Parker – Tenga en cuenta que debido a los efectos del huracán Fiona en Puerto Rico, la licitación de la bolsa programada para hoy en las oficinas de la OMB ha sido pospuesta. La nueva fecha para la subasta será el martes 27 de septiembre de 2022 a las 12:00 p. m. (mediodía) AST en las Oficinas de la OMB en Puerto Rico.

Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaiman: ¡Viva México, Canelones!
Canelo vence fácilmente a GGG y sigue de campeón total de las 168 lbs

