August 19, 2023
Boxing Results

Scoby, McCalman remain unbeaten

20230818 Otx Az9 3957
Photo: Overtime Boxing

Undefeated super lightweight Kurt Scoby (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Narciso Carmona (10–1, 6 KOs) out of Sevilla, Spain, in round six on Friday night at the OTE Arena in Atlanta. A barrage of unanswered punches prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Unbeaten super middleweight Shawn McCalman (14-0, 7 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Money Powell IV (13-2, 8 KOs). Sores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Super bantamweight Lorenzo Parra (23-1, 17 KOs) defeated Javon Woodard (12-2, 10 KOs) by split decision. After the scheduled eight rounds the bout was scored a draw. Per OTX rules, they fought an overtime round with Parra winning 86-85, 86-85, 85-86.

Bravo cruises to biggest win of career
WBC gives up on Wilder-Ruiz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>