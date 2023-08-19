Undefeated super lightweight Kurt Scoby (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Narciso Carmona (10–1, 6 KOs) out of Sevilla, Spain, in round six on Friday night at the OTE Arena in Atlanta. A barrage of unanswered punches prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Unbeaten super middleweight Shawn McCalman (14-0, 7 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Money Powell IV (13-2, 8 KOs). Sores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Super bantamweight Lorenzo Parra (23-1, 17 KOs) defeated Javon Woodard (12-2, 10 KOs) by split decision. After the scheduled eight rounds the bout was scored a draw. Per OTX rules, they fought an overtime round with Parra winning 86-85, 86-85, 85-86.