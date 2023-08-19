By Scott Foster at ringside

Friday night Most Valuable Promotions, in conjunction with Boxlab Promotions, DAZN and the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL, presented the second installment of their “Most Valuable Prospects” series. 29-year-old Junior welterweight prospect Nestor Bravo (21-0-1, 15 KOs), hailing from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, headlined the card facing his most dangerous foe to date, Will Madera (17-2-3, 10 KOs), who was fresh off an impressive showing in a points loss to heralded Brandun Lee (26-0, 23 KOs). This 10-round bout was contested for the vacant WBA Continental Latin America title.

Bravo, a switch-hitting puncher with a natural left hook, gave away the opening round before settling into a grove, consistently dictating the distance with his jab and corking left hooks. Madera flashed in the 5th & 7th rounds, but Bravo controlled the remainder of the bout. While the scores varied 99-91 & 96-94 x2, all 3 judges tabbed Bravo as the new WBA Jr. welterweight Continental Latin America champion.

Welterweight Damian Lescaille (4-0, 3KOs), fighting out of Miami Beach via Camaguey, Cuba, faced fellow Cuban Hugo Noriega (8-0, 5KOs). Lescaille broke down his larger, stronger foe with a debilitating body attack and vicious uppercuts underneath. By the middle rounds, Lescaille was comfortably timing Noriega with crisp counterpunching and lead left hands. All 3 judges saw the bout for Lescaille, 96-93 and 97-92 X2. With the win, Lescaille claimed the vacant WBA Continental Latin America welterweight title.

Elijah Flores (5-0, 2KOs), originally hailing from the Bronx but now fighting out of Redlands, California, faced fellow unbeaten New York welterweight Elijah Williams (6-0, 2KOs) slated for 6 rounds. In a competitive, tightly contested bout, Flores edged Williams with sharp counterpunching and a slightly higher work rate. While 1 judge ruled the fight a draw, he was overruled by the other 2 judges who both scored the bout 58-56.

Junior bantamweight Krystal Rosado-Ortiz made her pro debut with Michigan native Tarrethia Dixon (1-0, 1KOs). Rosado-Ortiz ended things quickly in 2nd round with a sustained body attack, forcing Dixon to concede by turning her back and forcing the referee’s hand.

_

