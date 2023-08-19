In an exciting 10 round main event unbeaten Christopher Lopez (16-0-2, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and countryman Brandon Gamez (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico fought to an action packed draw. The event took place at the Plaza de Toros in Cancun Mexico and was televised on ESPN KNOCK OUT. The fight had several heated exchanges including a fan pleasing final round. The offical scores were 97-93 for Lopez and 95-95 twice.

Like this: Like Loading...