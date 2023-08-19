In an exciting 10 round main event unbeaten Christopher Lopez (16-0-2, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and countryman Brandon Gamez (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico fought to an action packed draw. The event took place at the Plaza de Toros in Cancun Mexico and was televised on ESPN KNOCK OUT. The fight had several heated exchanges including a fan pleasing final round. The offical scores were 97-93 for Lopez and 95-95 twice.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.