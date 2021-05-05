WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders says the dispute over the size of the ring has apparently been resolved. Saunders posted a video on social media saying “I’m pleased the issue is sorted because obviously as you can see, I’ve tagged Eddie Hearn and Canelo the last video, and the ring is not a problem so thumbs are up…Eddie get the ring in mate.”

He didn’t specify what the agreed size of the ring would be.