By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA cruiserweight champion Guillermo “El Felino” Jones celebrated his 49th birthday at the Pedro Alcazar gym in his native Panama, where he has been preparing since two months ago when the authorities allowed the reopening of sports facilities.

“At age 49 I still feel strong and able to give a boxing lesson to any heavyweight in the world. I’m not tied anymore to Don King Productions since last year, so I’m open to hear any fight proposal,” said Jones, after a group of fighters and trainers congratulated him by singing Happy Birthday.