Saunders dice que el problema del ring “está resuelto” El campeón de peso súper mediano de la OMB, Billy Joe Saunders, dice que la disputa sobre el tamaño del ring aparentemente se ha resuelto. Saunders publicó un video en las redes sociales diciendo “Me complace que el problema esté resuelto porque obviamente, como pueden ver, he etiquetado a Eddie Hearn y Canelo en el último video, y el ring no es un problema, así que los pulgares están arriba … Eddie, estamos listos para subir al ring. “ Canelo: solo estoy concentrado en ganar

