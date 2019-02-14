There was no love lost on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles as fighters competing on Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes exchanged words and went face-to-face at the final press conference before their respective showdowns this Saturday night at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

WBA featherweight world champion Leo Santa Cruz will defend his title against Rafael Rivera in the main event of the show. The telecast will also feature contenders Omar Figueroa and John Molina Jr., plus unbeaten prospects Sebastian Fundora and Donnie Marshall going toe-to-toe.

Leo Santa Cruz: “If I can get this win, we want to unify the belts or make the third fight against Carl Frampton. If not, we will go to 130 pounds and seek a title in a new weight class.”

Rafael Rivera: “I’ve stepped in late before to a big fight. I’m always ready when it comes. Expect a surprise come Saturday night. I know that I have everything it takes to bring this title back to Tijuana.”

Omar Figueroa: “Given our styles, there’s no way this is going to go the distance. I think this is going to be an early night and I’m planning on having my hand raised.”

John Molina Jr: “It’s time to fight. The hard work is done and the time is now. Talk is cheap. On Saturday night, we’ll get down.”

Sebastian Fundora: “Hopefully we’re going to display a lot more boxing and technique in this fight. I think Marshall is going to come inside and attack the body. I think if I’m able to stop him, it will be from the boxing skills that I show.”

Donnie Marshall: “I’m ready to dominate the fight like I always do. That’s the only thing on my mind. I don’t care about his height, record or anything else. I’m coming to dominate.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer: “We are committed to continuing to bring the best and biggest fights to the fans here in Los Angeles because Los Angeles is the fight capital of the world again.”