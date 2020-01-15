January 15, 2020
Boxing News

Sandoval-Tabugon clash Feb 6 in Indio

Super flyweight Ricard “El Niño” Sandoval (17-1, 12 KOs) of Riverside, Calif. will take on Filipino contender Raymond “Tornado” Tabugon (22-11-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round main event of Thursday Night Fights on February 6 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be streamed live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-2-2, 7 KOs) of Tierralta, Colombia and Alberto “Impacto” Melian (6-1, 4 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina will meet in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBA international bantamweight title.

Standout flyweight prospect Sulem Urbina (11-0, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona will fight in a six-round clash.

Leonardo “Leon” Baez (17-2, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico will return in a 10-round super bantamweight battle.

Anthony Reyes (7-0, 5 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. will participate in a six-round super bantamweight fight in front of a hometown crowd.

Oscar Acevedo (6-0) of Garden City, Kansas will return in a six-round lightweight clash.

Top Boxing News

