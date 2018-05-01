Sanchez: Vanes will never be the same after GGG

Gennady Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez has issued a warning about this Saturday’s clash between GGG and Vanes Martirosyan. “He (Vanes) will never be the same after this fight,” said Sanchez. “None of the fighters that Gennady has fought were ever the same. Jacobs looked terrible in his last fight. Why? Because he went twelve rounds with Golovkin…it’s not only Jacobs. If you go back to Lemieux, to Stevens, to Wade, to Willie Monroe, they are never the same. Murray also. They are never the same after they go rounds with Gennady. Jacobs was supposed to demolish Arias and he had a difficult time with him, which was his first fight after Gennady and now the fight with Sulecki he looked terrible. He gets hit with everything in the book and the reason being, in my opinion, is once you go twelve rounds with Golovkin you are never going to be the same.”