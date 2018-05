WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin is on the verge of tying Floyd Mayweather’s perfect career record of 50-0 today in an outdoor arena in Nakhon Ratchasima. Wanheng (49-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBC green belt against Leroy Estrada (16-2, 6 KOs). WBC President Mauicio Sulaiman has made the journey to Thailand to view the historic bout, and has a special belt to present to Wanheng, should he emerge from the ring victorious as expected.