Zurdo Ramirez to defend against A. Angulo

The Sooner State will welcome a special edition of Top Rank on ESPN Saturday, June 30 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) will make the fourth defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight title against hard-hitting Colombian Alexis Angulo (23-0, 20 KOs), while local contender Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo (27-0, 17 KOs) continues his march to a 140-pound title shot against Lenny Zappavigna (37-3, 27 KOs) in a 10-round special attraction. Tickets go on sale Friday.