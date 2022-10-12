October 12, 2022
Boxing Results

Salapat victorious again

Former WBC interim bantamweight title challenger Tasana Salapat (68-1, 50 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Cris Alfante (18-11-1, 10 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council bantamweight title on Wednesday at Rangsit International Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand. Scores were 77-74, 77-74, 78-73.

Salapat ran his record to 48-0 before suffering his only loss to Takuma Inoue in 2018. He has now won 20 straight since then against mostly dubious competition, which explains the lack of a world rating despite his lofty won/loss ledger.

