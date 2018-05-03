Ryan Garcia ready for step up

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated NABF super featherweight champion Ryan “The Flash” Garcia (14-0, 13 KO) headlines this Friday against former world title challenger Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (26-4-1, 18 KOs) at the StubHub Center in Carson, California in a special edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.



“I’m just ready. I will do something more amazing this time. I will show my boxing skills,” Ryan Garcia told Fightnews.com®.

Coming off a quick second round knockout over the seasoned Mexican veteran Fernando Vargas last month as he headlined the ESPN card at Fantasy Springs. Following his victory Garcia stepped back in the gym as he stayed active holding camp for this fight at the Legendz Boxing Gym in Norwalk, California.

“Camp was great. I went back to the gym after my last fight. Basically I feel good as I was last fight. I’m just ready,” Garcia stated.

There is no question that this fight will be his biggest test thus far. Velez, former world title challenger began his career winning his first 23 fights earning a title shot and getting a draw against Evegeny Gradovich back in 2014. Shortly after Velez had a four fight losing streak dropping decisions to Ronnie Rios, Joseph Diaz, Rene Alvarado, and Alfredo Santiago. Coming into this fight Velez has won three straight, scoring a late knockout against former world champion and fellow countryman Juan Manuel Lopez.

“Without a doubt, Velez is the most experienced fighter I have faced,” Garcia commented. “The bigger the plate, the more I get to eat,”

Garcia on the on the other hand, a highly touted prospect with major skills and impressive hand speed will now take a step up in competition. However he feels and is confident that he is ready to take yet another step up following this fight. Going as far as to call out WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis.

“The next step after this fight will be to be a world champion. I am ready for Gervonta Davis,” Garcia proclaimed. “Yes I have to pay my dues but I am ready. I have been boxing since I was seven years old and have faced different styles. There is steps to take but I am ready. I believe in myself, I can do it.”

However first things first, and Garcia must get passed Velez before he begins to call out Davis. In what will be his fifteenth fight, there is expected to be a sellout at the Stub Hub Center come fight night as many southern California fight fans will flock in to kick off the Cinco De Mayo weekend in one of the most premier venues for boxing which has hosted many memorable fights. This could be one of those nights.

“It makes me feel good. That I’m selling these arenas. I must be doing something right,” Garcia said. “I will give you the Ryan Garcia treatment,” he concluded.

