|Saturday, April 28
ESPN (7PM ET/4PM PT)
Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe
(WBO junior featherweight title)
Bryant Jennings vs. Joey Dawejko
(heavyweight)
|Saturday, April 28
FOX (8:30PM ET/5:30PM PT)
Josesito Lopez vs. Miguel Cruz
(welterweight)
Anthony Dirrell vs. Abie Han
(super middleweight)
|Saturday, April 28
HBO (10PM ET/PT)
Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki
(WBA middleweight eliminator)
Jarrell Miller vs. Johann Duhaupas
(WBA heavyweight eliminator)
|Friday, May 4
ESPN2
Ryan Garcia vs. Jayson Velez
(jr lightweights)
|Saturday, May 5
AWE (3PM ET/Noon PT)
Tony Bellew vs. David Haye
(heavyweight)
|Saturday, May 5
HBO
Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan
(WBA/WBC middleweight titles)
|Friday, May 11
Showtime
Devin Haney vs. Mason Menard
(lightweight)
|Friday, May 11
Bounce
Tony Harrison vs. Ishe Smith
(jr middleweight)
|Saturday, May 12
ESPN
Jorge Linares vs. Vasyl Lomachenko
(WBA lightweight title)
|Saturday, May 12
HBO
Sadam Ali vs. Liam Smith
(WBO jr middleweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
(WBC super bantamweight title
|Thursday, May 17
ESPN2
Romero Duno vs. Gilberto Gonzalez
(lightweight)
|Saturday, May 19
YouTube
Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington
(IBF featherweight title)
|Saturday, May 19
Showtime
Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack
(WBC light heavyweight title)
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.
(WBC featherweight title)
|Saturday, May 26
ESPN+
Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonas Sultan
(IBF jr bantamweight title)
Khalid Yafai vs. David Carmona
(WBA superfly title)