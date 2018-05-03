Saturday, April 28

ESPN (7PM ET/4PM PT)

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe

(WBO junior featherweight title)

Bryant Jennings vs. Joey Dawejko

(heavyweight)

Saturday, April 28

FOX (8:30PM ET/5:30PM PT)

Josesito Lopez vs. Miguel Cruz

(welterweight)

Anthony Dirrell vs. Abie Han

(super middleweight)

Saturday, April 28

HBO (10PM ET/PT)

Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki

(WBA middleweight eliminator)

Jarrell Miller vs. Johann Duhaupas

(WBA heavyweight eliminator)

Friday, May 4

ESPN2

Ryan Garcia vs. Jayson Velez

(jr lightweights)

Saturday, May 5

AWE (3PM ET/Noon PT)

Tony Bellew vs. David Haye

(heavyweight)

Saturday, May 5

HBO

Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan

(WBA/WBC middleweight titles)

Friday, May 11

Showtime

Devin Haney vs. Mason Menard

(lightweight)

Friday, May 11

Bounce

Tony Harrison vs. Ishe Smith

(jr middleweight)

Saturday, May 12

ESPN

Jorge Linares vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

(WBA lightweight title)

Saturday, May 12

HBO

Sadam Ali vs. Liam Smith

(WBO jr middleweight title)

Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

(WBC super bantamweight title

Thursday, May 17

ESPN2

Romero Duno vs. Gilberto Gonzalez

(lightweight)

Saturday, May 19

YouTube

Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington

(IBF featherweight title)

Saturday, May 19

Showtime

Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack

(WBC light heavyweight title)

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.

(WBC featherweight title)