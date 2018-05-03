Horn Trainer: Horse hair gloves a game changer

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will be using Everlast gloves made of horse hair for his contest against WBO mandatory contender Terence Crawford for their June 9 showdown in Las Vegas. Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton stated that horse hair gloves can be easily manipulated to expose the knuckles and increase punching power. He describing them as “Claytons gloves: the gloves you have when you’re not having a glove.”

Rushton said it was a decision the unbeaten Crawford would live to regret. “It’s a real game-changer and it probably doubles the shock, I would say, through the glove. If he wants to go back to the primitive days, if he wants a gladiator contest and fight with these on, then so be it.”