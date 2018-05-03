WBO orders Nietes-Palicte for vacant 115lb title

By David Finger

Ever since undefeated Japanese slugger Naoya Inoue vacated his WBO junior bantamweight title and moved up to the 118-pound division there has been a question as to which ranked contender would emerge as the big winner when the WBO announced who would be fighting for the vacant belt. Well, it looks like we know who the big winner will be: boxing fans in the Philippines.

Donnie Nietes (41-1-4, 23 KOs) attempts to become only the seventeenth man in boxing history to win world titles in four weight divisions against WBO #2 ranked Aston Palicte (24-2, 20 KOs) of Bago City, Philippines. For Nietes, the chance to win a title at 115-pounds would all but cement his place among the greatest fighters in Filipino boxing history, and would put him on an exclusive list alongside Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire as Filipino’s who won titles in four weight classes.

It’s a fight whose significance is not lost on the lesser known fighter in the mix: Aston Palicte.

“This fight is huge for the Filipino people,” Palicte said of the fight. “Nietes is a great champion and I am honored to fight him for the vacant WBO world title.”

Although he is an underdog, Palicte is widely regarded a very much a “live” underdog. He comes in with a major advantage in size over Nietes, who won his first title at 105-pounds. And as Nietes is days away from his 36th birthday there is a question if the younger man might be catching the veteran at the right time.

The WBO gave both parties ten days to negotiate an agreement for the vacant title. If no agreement is reached in that time, a “purse bid” will be ordered.