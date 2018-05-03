WBO ranks ex-champ Parker #5

By David Finger

The April WBO ratings recently came out and although there were no major unexpected changes, one thing was clear: Joseph Parker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. After dropping his WBO belt to Anthony Joshua by way of 12-round decision boxing fans in New Zealand were undoubtedly happy to see their former champion only slip to #5 in the WBO ratings. Currently WBO #1 ranked Alex Povetkin looks set to fight Anthony Joshua in the coming month while WBO #2 ranked Dominic Breazeale has been named the mandatory for WBC champ Deontay Wilder. WBO #3 ranked Dillian Whyte expected to either fight Luis Ortiz in a WBC eliminator for Wilder’s second mandatory challenger or in the alternative Kubrat Pulev as a final eliminator for Anthony Joshua’s IBF belt on July 21. Although Team Parker undoubtedly is hoping to sit on the #1 ranking when the dust settles, they also have a serious rival in undefeated American Jarrell Miller, who sits on the #4 ranking in the WBO. Miller subsequently won a lopsided decision over French contender Johann Duhaupas on April 28, a fight that should move Big Baby’s stock up a few points with the Championship Committee come May.

The only other major change at heavyweight was the removal of Amir Mansour, who dropped out of the WBO rankings after sitting on the #13 rank last month.

In the cruiserweight division undefeated Andrew Tabiti (15-0, 12 KOs) dropped out of the rankings after sitting on the #12 spot in March. However, Tabiti is scheduled to fight Lateef Kayode on May 11 and a victory over Kayode may propel him back in the ratings next month. Englishman Matty Askin cracked into the world ranking at #13 thanks in part due to his five fight win streak since December of 2015.

At 175-pounds three new faces entered the world rankings: Callum Johnson at #13, Blake Caparello at #14 and Lenin Castillo at #15. The replaced Karo Murat (who was ranked #7), Frank Buglioni (who was ranked #13 in March) and Egor Mekhontsev (who was ranked #15 in March).

At Super Middleweight Zack Parker entered the world rankings at #14, replacing David Brophy who was the 14th ranked Super Middleweight in March.

There were no changes at middleweight but at 154-pounds #3 ranked Jimmy Kelly dropped out of the rankings after his decision loss to #2 ranked Dennis Hogan. John Vera Jr. also dropped out of the rankings after losing in a WBA title fight last month. Kanat Islam dropped from #4 to #7 due to inactivity and previously tenth ranked Nathaniel Gallimore dropped out of the rankings as well.

At welterweight Shawn Porter entered the rankings at #6, replacing the previous #6 ranked welterweight Keita Obara of Japan, who dropped out of the ratings.

There is still no champion at junior welterweight, a title that has been vacant ever since last year’s WBO convention in October. However, a fight between Maurice Hooker and Terry Flanagan is set for June 9 in Manchester, England. NABO champion Logan Yoon entered the world rankings at #13.

At lightweight #15 ranked William Silva dropped out of the ranks and was replaced by South African Simpiwe Vetyeka.

At featherweight previously #1 ranked Joseph Diaz was removed from the rankings due to his scheduled fight for the WBC belt on May 19. Liberian born Toka Khan Clary moved into the world rankings at #15.

In boxing’s smallest division Mexican brawler Moises Calleros dropped out of the rankings after his stoppage loss to champion Ryuya Yamanaka. Entering the world rankings was another Mexican however: undefeated Carlos Licona, who now sits on the #15 ranking.