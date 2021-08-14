The fight between Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodríguez, which will be take place tonight at Dignity Health Sport Park, in Carson, California, will be a WBA bantamweight eliminator and not for the interim title of the pioneer body, as had been announced in principle.

Along with this fight, there is also that of super flyweights Ronal Batista and Alejandro Santiago on September 10, and that of super middleweights Aidos Yerbossynuly against Lennox Allen, which will be played on September 12. Both will be WBA qualifiers.

The decisions are due to the start of the WBA’s title reduction plan that will gradually come into operation and that will evaluate one by one the interim titles in the divisions in which they exist to make decisions.