By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

WBC featherweight champion “Mister” Gary Russell Jr (29-1, 17 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Olympian Joseph Diaz Jr (26-1, 14 KOs) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Good action fight. Diaz applied a lot of pressure, but Russell’s blinding handspeed and workrate propelled him to a 115-113, 117-111, 117-111.