Matias stops Estrella, remains unbeaten

Hot Puerto Rican super lightweight prospect Subriel Matias (10-0, 10 KOs) from the Maternillo neighborhood of Fajardo, won by technical knockout in the fifth round over Mexican Adrián Estrella (28-2, 24 KO’s) in combat held at the park Pedro ‘Perucho’ Cepeda in Cataño as part of the event promoted by Fresh Productions Boxing.



In the first two rounds, Estrella was able to establish his boxing, but entering the third round, the Puerto Rican began to throw an accurate jab that led him to combine more shots to take the round.

The fourth round was action packed for both fighters. Both were connecting blows with bad intentions, but in the second half of the round, Matías was able to connect accurate shots to the body and face of the Mexican Estrella who was in bad shape once the round was over. After that, Estrella decided not to continue with the bout.

“I have a lot to improve,” said Subriel Matias, “I lost the first two rounds, he dominated me, but we knew that the victory was ours because I go from less to more and already entering the third round, I was better. I knew I was going to catch it. I know I could have given more in the victory, but we won and I’m happy. I want to thank Adrián Estrella for the opportunity to face him”.

Promoter Juan Orengo of Fresh Productions Boxing said that “Subriel showed that he is a boxer that has to be taken seriously. His punch made a Mexican warrior take off in the middle of the fight. We put strong tests on Subriel because we know that he has all the tools to win and for now, without getting hurt. His resume is very advanced and expect more interesting fights along the way. We will be announcing the next steps soon”.

Before the match, Matias already had strong victories by way of the knockout over world title challenger Daulis Prescott of Colombia, former Olympian Patrick Lopez, former rising prospect Jeffrey Fontánez of Caguas, Puerto Rico and Brazilian power puncher Joaquim Carneiro.

Estrella, on the other hand, has victories over former world champions Celestino Caballero and DeMarcus ‘Chop Chop’ Corley and over world title contenders, Balweg Bangoyan and Dante Jardón.

In other battles:

In the super welterweight, Derrieck Cuevas (17-0-1, 14KO) defeated Mexico’s Jesús Álvarez (15-5, 11 KO) in a seventh-round TKO.

In the lightweights, Nestor Bravo (13-0, 9 KO) defeated by technical knockout in the first round Colombian Jean Sotelo (26-16-2, 16 KO) in 8-round bout.

At bantanweights, Jonathan ‘Bum Bum’ López (3-0, 3 KO) of Humacao looked impressive when he won by technical knockout in the first round over Frankie Santiago (1-2). Santiago visited the canvas three times.

In the 110 pounds and six rounds, Óscar Marrero (3-1, 2 KO) won by unanimous decision to Alexis Díaz (1-18-1) of Trujillo Alto. The three judges scored 60-54.

In the welterweight division, Alberto Amaro (7-6, 3 KO) defeated by technical knockout in the third round Heriberto Salamán (0-4) of Carolina.

In the super featherweight division, Michael Adorno (3-0, 3 KO) of Vega Alta won by technical knockout in the third round on José Luis Cortés (0-2) of Aguadilla.

In duel of debutantes in the featherweight division, Luis Enrique Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) of Catano knocked out Joshue Mercado ( 0-1 ) in the first round.

