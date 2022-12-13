Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) will present an event on February 11 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, headlined by former world title challenger and current WBC #9 contender Ryan Rozicki (16-1, 15 KOs) against Arturs Gorlov (10-2-1, 8 KOs) of Lativia. Rozicki is coming off a first round blowout against last minute replacement Mario Aguilar (22-9, 18 KOs) of Mexico earlier this month. He is expected to receive a much stiffer challenge from the nearly 6’5 Gorlov, who has never been stopped as a profesional.

Also featured on the card is WBC youth lightweight champ Pedro Bernal (10-1-2, 3KOs) who Will face Canadian Paul Ispas (4-1-3, 1 KO) in a scheduled ten-rounder.

Also, super middleweight John Michael Bianco (4-0, 2 KOs) will be making his return to Hamilton, where he had his pro debut less than nine months ago against an opponent TBA.

“JM [John Michael] Bianco has had an outstanding start to his career, going against the norm and rather than padding the first few fights, per say, we started right from the gate, making every fight meaningful. His amateur pedigree gave him the confidence and knowledge that was needed to take and win these types of fights so early on in his career and he has adjusted extremely well into the pros,” said Otter.

Rounding out the card is native Carolyn Redmond (5-1, 3 KOs), Jake Daoust (4-1, 3 KOs), Triston Brookes (2-0, 2 KOs), Stefan Dronjak (2-0, 1 KO) and Three Lions’ newest signee, former Olympian Reda Benbaziz (1-0, 1 KO) of Algeria versus Dylan Rushton (2-8-3) of Canada.