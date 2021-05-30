May 30, 2021
Boxing Results

Rozanski KOs Szpilka in one

By Przemek Garczarczyk

In a short, but spectacular WBC bridgerweight eliminator, Lukasz Rozanski (14-0, 13 KOs) scored a first round knockout over former heavyweight title challenger Artur Szpilka (24-5, 16 KOs) on Sunday night at the Hala na Podpromiu in Rzeszow, Poland. Szpilka dropped Rozanski in the first ten seconds, but Rozanski roared back to floor Szpilka three times to end it in the very same round!

In the co-feature, cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak (44-5, 29 KOs) took a wide decision over previously unbeaten Adam Balski (15-1, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91 2x.

  • This is going to be great for boxing. I love the bridgerweight division. Very excited.

  • Stupid name, “bridgerweight”. Call it heavyweight and then super-heavyweight – and fix up the rest of the antiquated senseless weight classes too while you’re at it.

