A clash between super lightweights Carlos “Chuko” Diaz (29-1, 14 KOs) and Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2, 11 KOs) ended in a seven round no contest on Saturday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. The bout was halted after Torres took an inadvertent punch to the back of the neck and indicated that he couldn’t continue. The Tijuana Boxing Commission ruled the that fight ended with no official result, no contest, at 1:37 minutes of the seventh round. It was a good fight with Diaz scoring a knockdown in round one.

Lightweight Diego “Azabache” Torres (9-0, 9 KOs) demolished Francisco Gabriel Pina (17-18-7, 7 KOs) at 2:59 of the first round. Torres has six KOs in the first round and three in the second.

Flyweight Bryan Mosinos (17-18-7, 7 KOs) won a tight ten round unanimous decision over Juan “Pinky” Alejo (25-9, 14 KOs). Mosinos was down twice, and Alejo was down once. Scores were 95-92, 95-92, 94-93.