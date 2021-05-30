WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Saturday night at the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The light flyweight main event saw local favorite Gerado Zapata (13-0, 5 KOs) defeated countryman Julio Mendoza (14-9-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. Zapata put on a complete performance versus the veteran Mendoza over eight hard fought rounds. The official judges’ scorecards were all 80-72.

Rounding out the undercard:

Jordan Escobar UD Alexander Taylor

Cruz Perez KO 1 Norman Hernandez

Fresly Ruiz TKO 3 Jose Centeno

Bryan Jimenez KO 2 Josue Mendez

Maxwell Montes KO 1 Pedro Espinoza

Greyvin Jose TKO 2 Luis Lacayo

David Mercado TKO 2 Ricardo Espinoza

Fights were shown on the Nica Boxing Facebook page