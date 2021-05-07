Boxeo Telemundo’s first installment of the spring series which will have a live audience tonight from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center. Two up-and-coming prospects Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa (11-1, 9 KO’s) of Puerto Rico and George ” El Yuyu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO) square off in the main event scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Fedecentro Jr. lightweight title on the line.

Rosa, like Acosta, will be fighting for his first professional title and debuting in a Telemundo main event. He will be the local favorite as he resides in Ocala, Florida, which is only about 90 minutes from the fight venue. Rosa acknowledges that there is some pressure fighting at home but that he is up to the task.

Gadwin thank you for your time. Please speak about yourself and where you were born and raised?

I was born in Puerto Rico but I was raised in Ocala, Florida from the age of 13. It is more of a farming town type of city. It is much different from the bigger cities, but I enjoy living here and having grown up here.

What first drew your interest to boxing?

The first fight between Miguel Cotto and Antonio Margarito. That fight really caught my attention.

When did you first start boxing?

I started boxing at the age of 15. I did not have a long amateur career with a record of 16-8.

What was your mindset during training camp knowing you would headline Telemundo and fight for your first professional title?

I was and still am extremely motivated. This is a huge opportunity.

What is a normal day for you like when preparing for an upcoming fight.

I work a full-time job during the day and then I train at night.

You will have the local support in your favor being that you reside not too far away from the fight venue. What are the emotions like for you fighting at home?

I feel there is some pressure fighting at home but I am happy to fight near home and focused on winning this fight.

What do you know about your opponent?

His record does not indicate he is a big puncher, but I will not be overconfident. I will see how he comes to fight and adjust if I need to.

This fight continues the long-standing boxing rivalry of Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Do you see this fight stylistically turning into another exciting fight of this boxing rivalry?

These matchups bring out the best of both fighters. There is a lot of pride from both of us and we’re both coming to win. I could see our fight being an exciting one.

“El Abayarde” Rosa vs ” El Yuyu” Acosta will air live tonight May 7th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala).