The unification clash for the WBA/WBC female super featherweight titles between Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Hyun-Mi Choi (18-0-1, 4 KOs) scheduled for next Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, is off after Harper suffered a training injury.

The new main event is WBA #2, IBF #3, WBC #5, WBO #7 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs) against Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-0, 8 KOs) for the WBA International title live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US.