May 7, 2021
Floyd Paul2Report and photo: Zach Hirsch

YouTuber Logan Paul towers over former multi-division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather at their kick-off press conference on Thursday in Miami.

Paul vowed that he’s “going to beat the greatest fighter of all time,” while Mayweather promised to “knock Logan Paul out.”

The 26-year-old Paul will have at least a 30-pound weight advantage over 44-year-old Mayweather, but Paul’s 0-1 pro record stacks up unfavorably to Floyd’s 50-0 ledger and Hall of Fame credentials.

