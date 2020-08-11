Unbeaten lightweights Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) and Jackson Mariñez (19-0, 7 KOs) will step into the ring this Saturday on Showtime to fight for the vacant WBA interim title in the Benavidez-Angulo co-feature. The bout will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will be held behind closed doors following all safety measures.

“Rolly” Romero: “I think this fight will end fairly quickly, but you will get to see the growth in me as a fighter. This is another fight that will further prove I’m here to stay. Sign up for kayos!”

Jackson Mariñez: “I’ve been sparring with Vergil Ortiz and Jose Ramirez, plus other fighters in Robert Garcia’s gym, and it’s gotten me ready to step into the ring. I know that Romero is a tough and durable fighter, so it won’t be easy, but I’m going to do anything I can to bring the title back home.”