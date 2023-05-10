The World Boxing Association has designated Alberto Puello as 140lb champion in recess after he tested positive for a banned substance according to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), therefore, Saturday’s fight between Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso, will be for the vacant WBA super lightweight championship.

This was approved by a vote of its members by the WBA Championships Committee, which, in turn, indicates that Puello’s recess status is provisional and a final decision will be made after May 17 when Puello attends a hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission and the Commission makes a decision OR if VADA reports a negative result of the B test done at the request of the boxer.

The Puello-Romero fight was not a mandatory defense, however, and adhering to the WBA C22 rule, the WBA Championships Committee approved Barroso as Puello’s replacement for this world championship bout. This rule states that when a champion cannot defend his title for medical, legal, or other justifiable reasons, he will be declared inactive and the organization will choose the official title contenders.

Since the bout is scheduled for May 13 and the Nevada hearing will take place four days afterward, the WBA felt the need to adhere to the C22 rule to affect as few as possible athletes classified at 140 pounds.

For his part, Barroso, the mandatory challenger at super lightweight, was chosen to face Romero. The winner will face Ohara Davies no later than 120 days after May 13.

In the event that the fight ends in a draw or a “no decision,” the Committee will reconsider the 140-pound case and issue a new ruling pending the outcome of Puello’s hearing with the Nevada Commission and the possibility of opening the B Test.