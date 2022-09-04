Rocky Hernández vence a Mata en Hermosillo En un choque de fuertes pegadores del peso súper pluma, El clasificado WBA # 4, WBC # 5 Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández (33-1, 30 KOs) mostró su poder nuevamente, deteniendo al previamente invicto Jorge Mata (14-1-2, 10 KOs) el sábado en la cartelera de Estrada-Corté en el Centro de Usos Múltiples en Hermosillo, México. Buena pelea. Hernández derribó a Mata en el quinto round y obtuvo la detención del árbitro con su andanada de seguimiento. El tiempo era 1:15. Nontshinga vence a Flores y gana el título minimosca de la FIB en Hermosillo Smith vence a Mwakinyo en Liverpool Like this: Like Loading...

