March 26, 2018

Roc Nation Sports Announces Upcoming Fights

Roc Nation Sports has announced a slate of upcoming bouts for three of its unbeaten boxers – heavyweight Darmani Rock (10-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Tramaine Williams (14-0, 5 KOs), and junior lightweight Tyler McCreary (14-0, 6 KOs).

At The Fillmore Philadelphia on March 30, Darmani “Rock Solid” Rock will open his 2018 campaign by taking on Ronny Hale (4-11, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout. It will be Rock’s first fight since Dec. 1 – when he knocked out Carlos Cotto at the 2:34-mark of the first round – and third bout since his return from a fractured finger.

On that same card, Tramaine “Mighty Midget” Williams will square off against Antonio Rodriguez (12-20, 5 KOs) in a six-round contest. The New Haven, Connecticut native dispatched German Meraz on Dec. 15 in a unanimous decision victory via a 100-89 score on all three scorecards.

Finally, Tyler “Golden Child” McCreary will return to the ring on April 7 – after an nine-month layoff – and go up against Gustavo Molina (25-18, 9 KOs) at the Rising Sun Casino in Indiana for a six-round battle. When McCreary last fought in the ring on July 29, he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Edward Kakembo to preserve his unbeaten record.

