Today is WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao’s final day of training camp. This Saturday, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Pacman will end his 26-month hiatus from a U.S. boxing ring against Adrien “The Problem” Broner. Co-trainer Freddie Roach doesn’t think Broner can keep up with the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer.

“Even at 29, Broner is too old to keep blowing up in weight between fights. It’s taken a toll on his body and his psychology,” Roach said. “He should be fighting at 135 or 140 pounds, but he lacks discipline. It’s obvious to me he has no confidence in his conditioning.

“There is no way he is going to go for it against Manny because he’s afraid he’ll run out of gas too early in the fight. Broner may fight to survive and try to lay traps for Manny to come in so he can counterpunch Manny, but we’re prepared for that.

“Manny still plays basketball for up to four hours at a time. There is no way Broner will be able to keep up with Manny’s conditioning and stamina. Throughout training camp Manny has said he wants the knockout. I love hearing him say that. He’s never said that before. Manny is going to shoot the works on Saturday night. Look for a vintage performance. A heroic performance.”