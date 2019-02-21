From his second fight in professional boxing in August 2004, to his most recent in November 2018, Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios has faced 15 Mexican opponents. He has defeated all of them.



On Saturday, Rios (35-4-1, 26 KOs) will face the experienced, technical, and former world champion in three divisions Humberto “Zorrita” Soto (68-9-2, 37 KOs) at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana.

Against Mexican fighters, Rios is 15-0, 11 knockouts. Soto has only been knocked out twice. In his 17th pro fight in May 2000, Hector Javier Marquez knocked him out in 11 rounds. In June 2012, Lucas Matthysse knocked him out in 5 rounds. Since then, he has a 10-1 mark.