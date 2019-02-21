Former two-time super middleweight champion James DeGale and former world title challenger Chris Eubank Jr. faced off at the heated final press conference on Thursday for their 12-round showdown that headlines on Showtime this Saturday from The O2 in London. DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) and Eubank (27-2, 21 KOs) will finally settle their long-running feud.



James DeGale: “I vacated my title for fights like this. Chris Eubank has been calling my name for a long time and finally I get a chance to punch him in his face. I have no respect for him. None. This guy is a diluted idiot. And on Saturday night I can’t wait to deal with him. I’m going to come and give it to him properly. He can’t box. We’ve all heard this before. This is the biggest fight of his career. It’s retirement time. Whoever loses this fight is finished. It’s do or die on Saturday…His retirement fight is here. It’s his last fight, I promise you that. I’m proven. I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won everything. He’s done nothing. And I’m going to retire him.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “This guy is a bum. He talks a good game. He’s going to have a good go, but at the end of the day I’m going to be too much for him. We are both at a stage where we can’t lose. We are both fighting for our careers. He knows he can’t handle me. He’s asking himself, ‘Can I survive?’ And the answer is absolutely not. There’s nothing he can do in that ring that I can’t handle. I’m going to box his head off.”